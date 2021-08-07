Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia loses in Semi-Finals, will fight for Bronze today

In Tokyo Olympics, hot favourite Indian grappler Bajrang Punia lost his semifinal match 5-12 against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in men’s freestyle 65kg. Punia will now face Gadzhimurad Rashidov of ROC in the bronze medal match.

Seema Bisla lost her first match 3-1 against Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in the Pre-Quarter finals of Women’s Freestyle 50kg category.

However, Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok carded a 3-67 in the third round of women’s individual stroke play to hold on to the second position and remain in strong contention for the country’s historical Olympic medal in golf. Aditi was 12 under after three rounds and is the sole golfer in second position. The leader is the USA’s Nelly Korda who is 15-under 198.

In Athletics, Priyanka Goswami stood 17 and Bhawna Jat 99 in 20km race walk.

Indian Women’s Hockey team has lost Bronze medal match 3-4 to Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian women’s hockey team put in a spirited performance but fell short of their first-ever Olympic medal.

In Athletics, Gurpreet Singh could not finish his race in his Men’s 50km Race Walk final this morning.