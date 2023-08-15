Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying Basketball Tournament: India goes down to Kazakhstan 70-73



Harpal Singh Bedi

At the end it was a heart break for Indian hoopsters Luck deserted India at the crucial moments and they went down to Kazakhstan 70-73 in their third match of the in the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Basketball Tournament Asia ,at the Al-Fayhaa Sports Arena in Damascus, Syria on Monday



This was India’s first defeat and Kazakhstan’s first win in this tournament.

Six teams – India, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Syria – are competing in the Asian leg of the Olympic pre-qualifier’s basketball tournament for the Paris 2024 Games. Only the top team from the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 table will advance to the final Olympic basketball qualifying tournament scheduled in 2024



With this win Kazakhstan, the top ranked team in this tournament, ended their 12 -match losing streak. India ranked 82 in the world put up a splendid display against 65th ranked Central Asian rivals and battled it out till the last few minutes before losing the match by three points. Muthu Krishnan was the leading scorer for the Indians with 18 points, followed Palpreet Brar (13) and Pranav Prince (11).



Kazakhstan Led 19-16 in the first quarter but India reduced the gap in the second by taking it 20-18. So, at half time Kazakhstan was ahead of India by a solitary point (37-36).



The third quarter was dominated by the Indians who made it 18-13 to take a four-point lead (54-50) and as it looked that Indians were at a striking distance of their third successive victory, their rivals made a stunning comeback in the dying moments and not only levelled the score but took a three points lead (23-16)to emerge winners Earlier India had beaten Indonesia 90-74 for their second win . Muin Bek Hafeez (15 points), Sahaij Sekhon (14 points), Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan (13 points) and Pranav Prince (12 points) were the scorers for the winners .



Indonesia, who upset Kazakhstan 91-82 in their first match, raced to a 4-0 lead in the first minute. Indian forward Muin Bek Hafeez made a steal followed by a couple of assists to help India win 10 points on the bounce.

India, three places above Indonesia in the FIBA world rankings did not look back from that point. Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan and Pranav Prince got into the act as India went into the second quarter with a healthy nine-point lead.



Indonesia reduced the deficit to six points with five minutes to go for the half-time. However, three-pointers from Indian basketball captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan kept Indonesia’s comeback at arm’s length. India went into the half-time leading 50-35.



The third quarter was a cagey affair but the Indians managed to hold on to their 15-point lead.

India once again conceded quick points in the fourth quarter. Indonesia brought down India’s lead to 10 points with under five minutes to play but Vishesh Bhriguvanshi’s all-round game laced with assists and rebounds helped India clinch the game 90-74.