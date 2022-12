AMN/ WEB DESK

Oil prices were up around 1% today amid reports of oil demand rebound in 2023 from OPEC and the International Energy Agency. However, signals from data indicating a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories kept gains within a limit.

In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading at 81 dollars and 50 cents per barrel while WTI crude prices were at 76 dollars and 20 cents per barrel.