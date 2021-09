AMN

Odisha government today felicitated Pramod Bhagat, the first gold medal winner in badminton in the Tokyo Paralympics. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered a cash award of six crore rupees alongwith a group A level government job.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony at the Kalinga stadium in capital Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mr. Patnaik said Pramod Bhagat’s victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so.