AMN/ WEB DESK

In Odisha, at least 10 people were killed in lightning strikes in six districts, which witnessed heavy rainfall yesterday. The office of the special relief commissioner said that lightning strikes claimed the lives of four people in Khurda district, two in Bolangir and one each in Angul, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal. Three persons in Khurda were also injured in lightning strikes.