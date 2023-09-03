Telangana govt to award over 50 teachers from different schools as Best Teachers

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2023 05:53:27      انڈین آواز

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations, the Telangana State Government will award over 50 teachers from different schools as the Best Teachers on the 5th of September in Hyderabad.

The list of awardees includes 10 headmasters, 20 School Assistants, post-graduate teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers and other category teachers working in high schools, 11 Secondary Grade Teachers and one lecturer of a government district institute of education and training, and 12 teachers under special category were selected for the award. An order to this effect has been issued by the department. The teachers have been selected by the State Selection Committee after re-verification of the facts, information, and remarks of the nominations received from all districts.

