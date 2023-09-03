2 killed,4 injured as building collapses in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least two persons were killed and four others injured when a ground-plus-two-story building collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane yesterday. Many people are likely to be trapped under the debris of the building while four people were rescued with the help of locals, said the Municipal corporation officer. Talking to our correspondent, he said, the building was 40-45 years old and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had served notices twice to the owners. Municipal Commissioner Ajay Vaidya said, a detailed inquiry will be conducted and action be taken against the accused.