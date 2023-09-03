इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2023 05:52:30      انڈین آواز

2 killed,4 injured as building collapses in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least two persons were killed and four others injured when a ground-plus-two-story building collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane yesterday. Many people are likely to be trapped under the debris of the building while four people were rescued with the help of locals, said the Municipal corporation officer. Talking to our correspondent, he said, the building was 40-45 years old and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had served notices twice to the owners. Municipal Commissioner Ajay Vaidya said, a detailed inquiry will be conducted and action be taken against the accused.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya-L1 mission: PSLV carrying India’s first spacecraft to Sun lifts off

Aditya-L1 solar mission: India today launched its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becom ...

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart