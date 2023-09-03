इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2023 08:53:49      انڈین آواز

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala from today. IMD said, isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal today and over Odisha during the next three days.

It also said that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, over Telangana during the next two days, and over Kerala during the next three days. 

The weather office also forecast heavy rainfall activity over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

There will be subdued rainfall activity over the remaining parts of the country during the next five days, it added.

