J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh reviews security at meetings in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch

AMN/ WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh reviewed the security on Sunday at meetings in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. He took stock of prevailing security situation particularly the infiltration attempts, narco trade and drone activities from across the border.  Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the Police chief directed the officers to strengthen the security grid by activating Naka checking points on different routes to keep check on terror activities. He also stressed for strengthening the area domination plan and emphasized on utilizing modern technology and human intelligence.  The DGP said that operation posts are being established by J&K Police along with Army in border areas to further augment the anti-terror grid and block any evil attempts being attempted from across the border.

