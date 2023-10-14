इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2023 09:20:15      انڈین آواز

ODI World Cups: India thrash Pakistan by 7 Wickets in Ahmedabad

Chasing a paltry score of 192, India achieved it in just 30.3 overs losing only 3 wickets. For India, the top scorers were Skipper Rohit Sharma with 86 runs and Shreyas Iyer with 53 runs.

Earlier, put to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 191 in just 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam with 50 runs and Mohammad Rizwan with 49 runs were top scorers for Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each for the hosts.

India make it 8-0 vs Pakistan after Rohit Sharma and bowlers pummel arch-rivals

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma’s 86 and a collective bowling effort made sure India completed a dominant 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The Asian giants also extended their much-talked-about unbeaten streak to 8-0.

Rohit Sharma hit a 63-ball 86 while Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets apiece as India maintained a clean slate against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

India have now defeated Pakistan in all 8 matches between the two teams in ODI World Cups. India had won in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019 before recording an emphatic victory on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup.

