Odd-Even scheme for vehicles to be enforced in Delhi from next week as air quality worsens

The Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from the 13th to 20th of this month in Delhi in view of air pollution. This was informed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

He said, the ban that was imposed on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will continue in GRAP-4. Mr Rai said, that except for LNG, CNG, and electric trucks of essential commodities and essential service vehicles, entry of other trucks is banned into Delhi.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Delhi continues to be covered in a thick haze as the air quality remains in the severe category. The Central Pollution Control Board said, the air quality index was recorded at 435 at 12 Noon.