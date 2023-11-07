इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2023 12:26:29      انڈین آواز

Govt to launch 3-day Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will launch, tomorrow, a three-day Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign to celebrate Jal Diwali.

The Ministry said that women Self Help Groups (SHG) will visit more than 500 fifty water treatment plants as part of the campaign. It added the aim is to provide a platform for the inclusion of women in water governance, and instill a sense of ownership and belonging towards water infrastructure.

The Ministry is expecting more than 15 thousand SHG women to participate nationwide in the first phase.

The campaign is part of the Ministry’s flagship scheme, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation in partnership with the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

