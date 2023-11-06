Filing of nominations ends in Rajasthan

AMN / RAIPUR

The filing of nominations will end today for Rajasthan Assembly elections. Several leaders from ruling Congress, BJP and other parties will submit their nominations today. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Congress released the seventh and final list and announced the names of 21 candidates last night. Urban development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal has been given a ticket from Kota North seat. BJP also announced candidates for the remaining 3 seats. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has declared the lists of 26 names. Bahujan Samaj Party also announced the names of 26 candidates late last night.