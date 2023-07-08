इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 01:39:48      انڈین آواز
OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to Titanic

AMN/ WEB DESK

AMN/ WEB DESK

The company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic ship has said that it has suspended operations.

OceanGate, a company based in Everett in Washington of the United States, owned the Titan submersible that is believed to have imploded as it made its descent on the 18th of June in the North Atlantic. The implosion killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and the chief executive officer of the company. The company’s website said that it has suspended all exploration and commercial operations. The US Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.

The Coast Guard in its statement said, OceanGate is based in the US, and OceanGate Expeditions, a related company that led the Titan’s dives to the Titanic, is registered in the Bahamas. It said, the Titan submersible itself was not a US-flagged vessel and was never certified or certificated by the US Coast Guard.

