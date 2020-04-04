Number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab rises to 53

In Punjab, total number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to 53 today after samples of one person from Ludhiana, three from Amritsar and two persons from SAS Nagar, who attended Jamaat at Nizammudin, tested positive. In the state so far one person has been cured and five have died of this virus.

The report of 151 persons who were sampled for COVID-19 test are yet awaited.

Health officials of Punjab told in its evening media bulletin, COVID-19 patients Harjinder from Hoshiarpur and Surinder Kaur from Ludhiana are serious. Condition of Surinder Kaur from Ludhiana is critical and she is on ventilator support.