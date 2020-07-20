Number of COVID-19 recovered cases crosses 7 lakh mark in India

WEB DESK

The Government of India today said, a total of seven lakh 87 people affected with COVID-19 have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached to 62.61 per cent.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 22 thousand 664 people recovered in the past 24 hours. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is three lakh 90 thousand 459.

The Health Ministry said, a total of 40 thousand 425 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 11 lakh 18 thousand 43. This is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India. In the single day, 681 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 27 thousand 497. However, the case fatality rate is continuously declining in the country and it reached 2.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of two lakh 56 thousand 39 tests of Corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories within 24 hours. So far, laboratories have conducted one crore 40 lakh 47 thousand 908 tests. ICMR is continuously ramping up the testing facilities in the country. At present, a total of one thousand 268 laboratories across India are conducting the tests for COVID-19 including 890 government laboratories and 378 private laboratories’ chains.

The top five States and Union Territories are – Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat wherein the recovery rate is above 72 per cent. There are 18 States and Union Territories that have better recovery rates than the national average of 62.61 per cent. In terms of number of people recovered from COVID-19, Maharashtra is leading the tally followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Five States and Union Territories – Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram and Andaman Nicobar Islands have not reported any single death due to COVID-19.

There are 29 States and Union Territories which have lower fatality rate than the national average of fatality rate 2.45 per cent. In the total active cases, more than 67 per cent caseloads are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.