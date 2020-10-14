NTPC collaborates with cement manufacturers to supply fly ash

AMN

NTPC Limited has started to collaborate with cement manufacturers across the country to supply fly ash as part of its endeavour to achieve 100 per cent utilization of the by-product produced during power generation.

The power producer is leveraging Indian Railways’ sprawling network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment friendly manner. Power Ministry said, NTPC Rihand is the first power plant in Uttar Pradesh to send conditioned fly ash to cement manufacturers. The plant recently transported three thousand 834 Metric Tonnes of conditioned fly ash to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited plant at Nagaon, Assam.

During the financial year 2019-20, almost 44.33 Million Tonnes of fly ash was utilized for various productive purposes. NTPC produces approximately 65 Million Tonnes of Ash annually, out of which 80 per cent is Fly Ash.

Presently, about 73 per cent of total ash is being utilized for production of cement and fly ash bricks, road embankment construction, mine filling and low-lying land development.