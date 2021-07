The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the candidates who will not be able to appear on July 25 and July 27 exams for JEE main session due to heavy rains will be given another chance. The re-exam dates will be announced later.

The students of Kolhapur, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara may not be able to reach exam centres due to heavy rains and floods. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan made important announcement yesterday.