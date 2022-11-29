NSA Ajit Doval highlights role of Ulema in countering radicalization

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today Highlighted the role of Ulema in the society, saying they play a vital role in spreading education among the Muslims and countering radicalization and extremism.

He said that India and Indonesia must join hands to develop common narratives on de-radicalisation and propagate moderate virtues of Islam.

NSA was speaking at the Conference on Role of Ulema in Fostering a Culture of Interfaith Peace and Social Harmony in India and Indonesia in New Delhi.

Doval said that cross-border terrorism and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat. . He said, India and Indonesia are victims of terrorism and separatism.

On India-Indonesia’s ties, Mr. Doval said, both the countries are important partners and share a vast and extended economic and cultural contacts. He said, two sides play an important role in flourishing democracies in the Indo-Pacific Region.

He further said that tourism has been an important ambassador of cooperation between our two countries. “Before the pandemic, five lakh Indians visited Bali every year. While the Taj Mahal is a major tourist attraction in India, in Indonesia people visit Hindu temples like Prambanan. This is a shining example of our tolerant and syncretic cultures.”

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia Prof. Dr. Mohammed Mahfud M.D. said, Ulema has contributed immensely in fostering a culture of inter-faith peace and social harmony. He urged all to work together in creating a harmonious society.