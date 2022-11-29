FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2022 06:29:03      انڈین آواز

NSA Ajit Doval highlights role of Ulema in countering radicalization

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today Highlighted the role of Ulema in the society, saying they play a vital role in spreading education among the Muslims and countering radicalization and extremism.

He said that India and Indonesia must join hands to develop common narratives on de-radicalisation and propagate moderate virtues of Islam.

NSA was speaking at the Conference on Role of Ulema in Fostering a Culture of Interfaith Peace and Social Harmony in India and Indonesia in New Delhi.

Doval said that cross-border terrorism and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat. . He said, India and Indonesia are victims of terrorism and separatism.

On India-Indonesia’s ties, Mr. Doval said, both the countries are important partners and share a vast and extended economic and cultural contacts. He said, two sides play an important role in flourishing democracies in the Indo-Pacific Region.

He further said that tourism has been an important ambassador of cooperation between our two countries. “Before the pandemic, five lakh Indians visited Bali every year. While the Taj Mahal is a major tourist attraction in India, in Indonesia people visit Hindu temples like Prambanan. This is a shining example of our tolerant and syncretic cultures.”

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia Prof. Dr. Mohammed Mahfud M.D. said, Ulema has contributed immensely in fostering a culture of inter-faith peace and social harmony. He urged all to work together in creating a harmonious society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telangana to have first Integrated Rocket Facility of country by Skyroot Aerospace

WEB DESK Telangana will have the first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility of the ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

AMN / WEB DESK India's PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart