Not a single case of COVID-19 recorded in Nagaland

AMN

Not a single case of COVID-19 has been recorded today while one patient from Kohima recovered from the infection in Nagaland. This is the third nil case recorded in the state since January 2 and December 27 last year.

The state also witnessed detection of only single positive case for the past one week, declining the number of active cases to 103. Presently, the state has registered 12,076 confirmed COVID-19 cases while, 11,743 persons have recovered so far.

Of the total 88 deaths reported in the state, 78 persons died due to COVID-19 infection. 142 cases have migrated to other states.