Northwest and Central India to experience heavy rainfall from June 27

AMN / WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted enhanced rainfall activities in Northwest and Central India from June 27,

An intense spell of rainfall is also very likely to continue along west coast during the next five days. The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states in the country in coming days.

Under the influence of setting in of lower level easterlies, rainfall activity is likely to increase over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from June 27, 2022.

Under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast, a cyclonic circulation over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and southern parts of Saurashtra during next five days. Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, interior Karnataka and south Gujarat region will receive heavy rainfall on June 25, 26 and June 29.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan, Goa & Coastal Karnataka June 25, 26 and June 29 and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and southern parts of Saurashtra on June 25.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north Interior Odisha and southerly/southwesterly winds in lower levels from Bay of Bengal to Northeast & adjoining East India:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on June 25, 26, 28 and June 29.

