North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost different sectors: State media

WEB DESK

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country must be prepared for a very giant struggle next year to continue to make progress in areas including defence, agriculture, and construction. This was reported by the state media today.

Kim made the remarks at a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker’s Party’s politburo yesterday. The meeting decided to hold a plenary meeting of the committee next month.

Kim said the country still faces economic difficulties. However, the party has had success in pushing to meet policy targets and implementing the five-year economic plan. The plan was unveiled by Kim early this year.

