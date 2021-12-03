Afghanistan people need essential items to survive freezing winter: OCHA

WEB DESK

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affair has said that temperatures have already dipped below zero in Afghanistan and people are in need of winter clothing, emergency shelter, heating, and fuel, as well as rental support.

Speaking at a press conference, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for secretary-general António Guterres said, recently, the UN distributed winterization assistance to 32,200 people in Kunar, Nangarhar, and Nuristan provinces, and partners are also responding. He added that the 2021 Afghanistan Flash Appeal, seeking 606 million Dollars has seen generous funding.