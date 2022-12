AMN

A fresh spell of cold wave is expected to return in parts of Northern India in the new year. Senior Scientist in the India Meteorological Department, Dr R K Jenamani said the cold spell will return from the night of 1st or 2nd January.

He, however, said it will be for a short period of time. Dr Jenamani added that dense fog is also likely to return over UP, Delhi and Haryana from tomorrow morning.