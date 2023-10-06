Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for her fight against the oppression of women. She remains in jail as she becomes the 19th woman to win the Nobel peace Prize. She is among the leading human rights activists in Iran. Ms Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

The prize worth around 1 million US dollars will be presented in Oslo on December 10th, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.