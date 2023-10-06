इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 02:52:36      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka’s tourism on revival path, Over 2 lakh Indian Tourists visit Sri Lanka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

As Sri Lanka’s tourism industry moves towards revival, Indian tourist arrivals have reached a crucial milestone. In the first nine months this year, over 2 lakh Indian Tourists have reached Sri Lanka.

This accounts for around 20 percent of all tourists reaching the island nation. Overall, Sri Lanka saw tourist arrivals cross the million mark by the end of September. Earnings from tourism sector have risen to 1.5 billion USD in the period up to September this year. The sector had seen a slump after 2019 Easter bombing, Covid pandemic, and the ensuing lockdown.
 
The connectivity between the two countries has improved over the last few months as air travel resumed between Jaffna and Chennai in December last year. The services were made daily in June this year. The sector saw completion of 200 journeys this week.
 
Connectivity between Colombo and Mumbai has also been improved with daily flights operating on the sector. In addition, Ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai are also likely to commence soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart