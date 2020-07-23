Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
No respite from flood fury in Assam

There is no respite from flood fury in Assam. Several rivers are flowing above the danger level. Nearly 27 lakh people are affected by flood water in 25 districts. The death toll has gone up to 91 . Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is visiting flood hit Rangia at Kamrup district and Darrang district today.

Rescue and relief measures are being intensified as the flood has thrown normal life out of gear in the state . 600 people have been evacuated to safer places by the rescue teams of the SDRF and NDRF.

Nearly 45 thousand displaced people are shifted to temporary relief camps. The flood also caused massive damage to the agriculture sector of the state as 5 lakh hectare of crop areas are under water.

Meanwhile, the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured to release an amount of 346 crore rupees immediately from his Ministry to Assam as the first installment under Flood Management Programme.

