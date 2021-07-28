No proposal in GST Council to include petrol & diesel in GST: Govt

AMN
The government has said that there is no proposal in the GST Council to include petrol and diesel in Goods and Services Tax, GST.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that as per the provision of Central Goods and Services Tax, CGST Act, inclusion of these products in GST will require recommendation of the Council.
He said, so far the GST Council in which the States are also represented, has not made any recommendation for inclusion of these goods under GST.
Mr Chaudhary added that if petrol and diesel are included in GST, the future revenues of Centre and States would depend on a number of factors including manner of taxation and tax rate as and when recommended by GST Council.