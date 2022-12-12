No plan to remove image of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi from currency notes: Govt

AMN

The government today clarified that there is no plan to remove the image of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi from Indian currency notes. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He said, several requests have been received for inclusion of images of freedom fighters, eminent personalities, gods and goddesses on Indian banknotes. He, however, said RBI has already clarified that there is no proposal for changes to the existing currency and bank notes.