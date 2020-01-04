FreeCurrencyRates.com

No going back on Citizenship Amendment Act: Amit Shah

AMN / JODHPUR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that government is not going to revert back even an inch on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) does not take away the citizenship of any person, it is a law to provide citizenship. He said that Opposition parties including Congress are spreading confusion about this law and misleading the people.

Addressing a Public Awareness Programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jodhpur Friday, Mr Shah accused the Congress of pursuing vote-bank politics. He said that minorities from neighbouring countries have come to this country in adverse conditions and their human rights will be protected. Mr Shah said that those who are opposing the CAA are opposing Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel because they had the same sentiment regarding displaced people from neighbouring countries.

The Home Minister said that large numbers of Dalit people are coming in India from neighbouring countries after getting harassed. He said that the tribals and Dalits of the country are noticing silently the protest of Opposition parties against this act. Mr Shah also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss on this issue. Referring to the Congress Seva Dal’s book on Veer Savarkar, he said, Congress party is making low-level remarks against such legends due to vote-bank politics.

