Growth story of India depends on Science and Technology: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon scientists to develop long-term roadmap for sustainable development. He asked them to follow four steps – innovate, patent, produce and prosper to lead the country towards faster development.



Stressing the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation, Mr Modi said, the growth story of India depends on its success in Science and Technology sector.



Inaugurating the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) at University of Agricultural Sciences here today, Mr Modi said, India must also develop a long-term roadmap to sustainable and environment-friendly transportation and energy-storage options. He said, the energy sector has become increasingly significant for grid-management as the country expand its energy-management supply.

Prime Minister said, we must try and change all forms of waste into wealth as soon as possible. He said government is trying to ensure that by 2022, the country reduce the import of crude oil by 10 percent. Mr Modi said there are immense opportunities for start-ups that want to work in bio-fuel and ethanol production. Prime Minister said, the economical strength of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which is a key part of the village economic eco-system, is directly linked to the technology.

He said the country has decided to let go of single-use plastic for preserving environment, water eco-system and soil. Mr Modi said, technology is the strength of the Jal Jeevan Mission and it is the responsibility of scientist to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water. He said water governance is a new frontier for the scientists. He said digital technology, e-commerce, internet banking & mobile banking services are assisting rural population significantly.

Mr Modi said today, farmers are getting the required information about weather and forecast at their fingertips through many e-governance facilities. Prime Minister said, government is continuing its efforts to ensure the ease of doing science and effectively using information technology to reduce red tape. He said today, farmers are able to sell their products directly to the market, without being at the mercy of the middleman Mr Modi said, if the world’s largest schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat are being praised globally, it is due to technology and our dedication towards good, effective governance.



Prime Minister also launched the Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) Portal which is designed to be the gateway for researchers to locate specific type of facility they need for their Research and development work in India.

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan noted that the vision of Prime Minister as announced during the 104th Science Congress has been realized today. He said, India stands third globally in terms of number of papers published in the reputed science and engineering publications and the quality of fundamental research.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, the technology translation and society connect has improved and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Advanced Scientific Research in Bengaluru is adjudged the seventh best research institute in fundamental scientific research.

He called upon the scientific community to help the country realise the dream of creating New India by 2022 and reach five trillion economy by 2024-25. He said that his ministry is coming up with a new policy to integrate science with social responsibilities for the betterment of the country. Dr Harsh Vardhan said, research in cyber security, deep ocean technologies, quantum physics and artificial intelligence will be encouraged.



Five days Science Congress in Bengaluru has received overwhelming response from the science buffs. The Pride of India expo is dominated by CSIR labs with active participation from Universities and start ups.

Since Bengaluru is the IT, Science and Start up capital, the event was eagerly awaited by many. During the inauguration today I-STOM portal was launched by the Prime Minister. This will help link researches with the resources essential for research like funds and infrastructure. During the inauguration today two nobel laureates from Germany and Israel were present. The theme of this years Congress is rural development and a session is exclusively devoted for the farming sector.

The theme of ISC this year is “Science and Technology: Rural Development”. The five-day event brings together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovation and research.

Over 15,000 participants, including Nobel Laureates, Scientists, intellectuals, academicians, police makers, researchers, students and delegates from different institutions are participating in the event.

There will be 28 Plenary Sessions during the event, on areas ranging from Climate Smart Agriculture for Food Security, Crop Improvement Towards Food and Nutrition Security to Artificial Intelligence And Medical Technology.

Four Public lectures by eminent personalities like Nobel Laureate German Physicist Prof. Stefan Hell, will be organized in the Science Congress.

With a focus on rural development through science and technology, for the first time in the history of the Indian Science Congress, a Farmers Science Congress is being held.

Events like, Children’s Science Congress, Women Science Congress, Former Vice Chancellors’ Science Congress, Science Communicators Meet – 2020, Mega Science Exhibition – PRIDE OF INDIA- ISC EXPO will be held during the event.