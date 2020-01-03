CAA, NRC are our internal matter, India tells World

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

External Affairs Ministry, MEA Wednesday said that India reached out to countries across all geographical regions to share perspective on Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA and National Register of Citizens, NRC.

Briefing media, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, the Ministry wrote to all Missions and Posts and told them to share India’s perspective on CAA and NRC to the host governments.

He said, the Missions were asked to share that this is an internal matter of India and the Act just provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities. It was also conveyed that CAA does not in any way alter the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. He also said that India has been in touch with Bangladesh over the NRC issue. He said, it has been conveyed that it is an internal matter of India.

On reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, wherein an Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC meeting will be called to discuss the Kashmir issue, the Spokesman said, the reports are entirely ‘speculative’. He said, he is not aware of any such meetings of OIC on India-related matter.

The Spokesman also said that Ministry is in touch with the Japanese side through diplomatic channels for holding the India- Japan dialogue which was postponed. He expressed hope that the dates for the India-Japan Summit will be finalized soon.

Mr Kumar said, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be on a visit to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue to be held from 14th to 16th of January this year. He said, around 10 Foreign Ministers have confirmed their presence for the Raisina Dialogue and it will be a very high profile event.

On Kalapani border issue, Mr Kumar said, India has made its position very clear. He said the Indian map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India and the new map has not revised India’s boundary with Nepal. He said, the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing. He reiterated India’s commitment to resolving outstanding boundary issues through dialogue.

Replying to a question on the recent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Mr Kumar said, India now has good cooperation with Sri Lankan Government on the release of Indian fishermen. He said, whenever there is an instance of Indian fishermen getting arrested by Sri Lankan authorities in the last few years, India promptly takes up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities. He said, the matter of the recent arrests has been taken up with the Sri Lankan Government and expressed confidence that the matter will be resolved soon.

Replying to a query on fugitive Nirav Modi, the Spokesman said, the case is under litigation which is being heard at Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London. He summarized that India is committed and is putting all resources on the ground to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi to India.