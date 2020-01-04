New Delhi condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has strongly condemned vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. It has called upon the Pakistan Government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

External Affairs Ministry said that New Delhi is concerned at the vandalism carried out at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara yesterday.

The Ministry said, members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. It said, strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community.

India has also asked Pakistan to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings.