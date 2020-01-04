FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP, Congress condemn attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress and BJP have condemned the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib Pakistan, saying minorities are not safe in Pakistan.

The party said such incidents prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the NDA government is in right direction to provide relief to religiously persecuted people in neighbouring countries like Pakistan.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said, there have been consistent acts of violence on religious places and on minorities in Pakistan.

Earlier talking to reporters, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, vandalism at Nankana Sahib is proof of the persecution of minorities in Pakistan.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. In a tweet, Mr Gandhi termed the attack as reprehensible and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.

Party workers of BJP and Congress held protests separately near the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

