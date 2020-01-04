Accountability must be fixed in death of children in Kota hospital: Sachin Pilot



Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has said that accountability must be fixed in the incidents of death of the children in Kota’s J K Lon hospital.

Talking to media after visiting the hospital this afternoon, Mr. Pilot said that he is saddened by the deaths of children.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited the families of the victims today. The multi-disciplinary expert team including top pediatricians is in Kota to take stock of incidences of death of children at JK Lon Hospital.

This team has been sent by the Union ministry of health and family welfare for gap analysis and to take quick measures. The death toll in the hospital has risen to 107 today since December 1.