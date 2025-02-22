No Extra Pressure, Just Cricket: Shubman Gill on India-Pakistan Blockbuster

Dubai is set for a showdown as India and Pakistan prepare to face off in the Champions Trophy, and vice-captain Shubman Gill exudes confidence ahead of the blockbuster encounter. Addressing the press conference ahead of the match, Gill downplayed any added pressure of the marquee clash, insisting that India’s approach remains the same.

“We play every match to win, and this one is no different,” he stated. “The hype around the India-Pakistan game doesn’t change our mindset—we stay focused on executing our plans.”

Gill, who has been in sensational form, brushed aside suggestions that leadership responsibilities have influenced his batting. “When I’m out there, I just play my natural game. The vice-captaincy doesn’t change that,” he said.

Discussing the pitch conditions in Dubai, Gill acknowledged that the surface could be tricky, particularly if the dew remains absent. “It’s not easy to rotate strike on slow wickets. The key will be handling the middle overs well. A score of 280-300 could be a winning total,” he predicted.

With India carrying strong momentum into the match, Gill stressed the importance of staying composed in pressure situations. “In 50-over cricket, you always feel like you don’t have enough time, but it’s important to take a step back and assess the situation. Making the right decisions under pressure is what defines success in this format.”

The 25-year-old also heaped praise on his opening partner, Rohit Sharma, calling their contrasting styles a major strength. “Rohit likes to go big early, while I prefer picking gaps. That variation makes it tough for bowlers to settle,” he explained. Pakistan’s pace attack will be a challenge, but Gill remained unfazed, emphasizing India’s ability to adapt. “Every bowler has their day. We’ll assess and play accordingly,” he said, showing confidence in India’s batting unit.

Despite Pakistan’s recent struggles, Gill refused to take their opponents lightly. “Pakistan is a quality side. We won’t underestimate them. In a match like this, the team that handles pressure better will have the edge,” he remarked. AIR