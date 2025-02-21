India Falls to Germany 0-4 in FIH Pro League Clash

The Indian women’s hockey team lost 0-4 to Germany in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar today. The Germans controlled the match from start to finish, with Amelie Wortmann and Sophia Schwabe scoring their first three goals before Johanne Hachenberg converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute. The Germans secured 10 penalty corners in the match as against India’s just two.

Germany sealed the match a minute from the final hooter when Hachenberg converted a penalty corner. Both teams will again face each other on Saturday at the same venue.

India is currently placed seventh in the nine-team standings on six points from four games, while Germany is a rung above on seven points from six games.