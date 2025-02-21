Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Feb 22, 2025
Champions Trophy: India outclass Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Group A clash

In the ICC Champions Trophy, India has made a winning start, as they outclassed Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last night. Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got bundled out for just 228 runs with Towhid Hridoy’s ton and Jaker Ali’s 68 off 114 balls. For India, seamer Mohammad Shami completed his 5-wicket haul, while Harshit Rana bagged 3 and Axar Patel dismissed 2 players. In response to this, Shubman Gill’s resilient century made it easier for Men in Blue to chase down the score in 47th over. Gill also got the Player of the Match award.

Today, Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the Group B clash at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan this afternoon. The match is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM Indian Time.

