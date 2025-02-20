ICC Champions Trophy: India beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Dubai

In the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their opener Group A clash in Dubai tonight. Chasing the target of 229 runs, India made 231 for four in 46.3 overs with the help of Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 101 runs and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 41 runs. Shubman Gill was declared Player of the Match. India lost key wickets early, with Virat Kohli 22, Rohit Sharma 41, Shreyas Iyer 15, and Axar Patel 8 departing cheaply. However, Gill and Rahul put together a steady partnership to see the team through.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 228 runs, recovering from 35 for 5 after Towhid Hridoy’s maiden century. Battling cramps, Hridoy partnered with Jaker Ali for a 154-run stand, the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Champions Trophy history. Jaker scored 68 before falling, but the duo’s efforts helped Bangladesh reach a competitive total.

For India, Mohammed Shami took five wickets, Harshit Rana scalped three wickets, and Axar Patel claimed two wickets. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan showdown is set for Sunday.