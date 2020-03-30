‘No community transmission yet in India’

WEB DESK

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 1,070, the Union Health Ministry today, Monday reiterated that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India and that there has been “no community transmission as of now”.

“If there will be a community transmission we will want to covey it to the community through you (media) to increase the level of alertness and management for COVID-19 at the field level,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.

Attributing the slow pace of rise in cases to people’s participation in strictly following the social distancing guidelines and the nationwide lockdown, Agarwal said India took 12 days to reach 1,000 cases whereas many developed nations have seen multiple increase.