No changes in Indian cricket squad for 2nd test match against Bangladesh

Sep 24, 2024

Chennai: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam during the third day of the first cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, September 21, 2024.(Photo: IANS/R. Parthibhan)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men’s Selection Committee has announced Indian squad for the second Test against Bangladesh. In a release issued today, the selection committee has confirmed that the squad remains unchanged for the second Test. The match will be held in Kanpur, starting from 27th September. India crushed Bangladesh by a huge margin of 280 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Indian squad for the 2nd Test includes skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal. 

