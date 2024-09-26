THE INDIAN AWAAZ

PM Modi Interacts with India’s Chess Olympiad Champions

Sep 26, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Chess Olympiad Champions at his residence in New Delhi yesterday. Mr. Modi witnessed a game of chess between members of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad winning team of India during the visit of the Indian men’s and women’s chess teams to his residence. India had struck historic double gold medals in the 2024 Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary.

Chess player R Praggnanandhaa hailed the Prime Minister for his knowledge on many topics, including chess.

After the meeting, chess player Tania Sachdev said they feel inspired by Prime Minister Modi and his passion for sports.

