Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate & lay foundation stones of various Highway projects in Haryana tomorrow

AMN

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various Highway projects in Haryana during a web based function tomorrow. These projects are part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs. 20 thousand crore in the state.

The projects to be inaugurated, include construction of over 35 kilometer 4-lane Rohna- Jhajjar section of NH 334B.

Foundation Stone for the 227 km 6-lane access-controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing over Rs. 8,500 crore will also be laid tomorrow