NITI Aayog to organize workshop on ‘Innovative Agriculture’ on April 25

AMN / WEB DESK

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, NITI Aayog is organizing a day-long national workshop on ‘Innovative Agriculture’ on Monday. The workshop is expected to bring together stakeholders working in the field of innovative agriculture and natural-farming practices from India and abroad. Deliberations will be held in key areas related to the promotion of natural farming, its role in soil health restoration and climate change mitigation.

The workshop will be addressed by Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Parshottam Rupala, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, Member Dr Ramesh Chand, and CEO Amitabh Kant.

Natural farming practices are mostly in harmony with the principles of agro ecology advocated by the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO. It offers viable solutions to improve the livelihood of farmers while reducing the environmental impact of chemical agriculture.

