NITI Aayog, Amazon Web Services and AIM announce new initiatives to boost innovation

AMN / NEW DELHI

Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Amazon Web Services today announced new initiatives to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in India.

This will be done by empowering school students with cloud computing skills, and enabling entrepreneurs to build innovative education technology solutions on the cloud.

A Statement of Intent was signed between NITI Aayog and Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, which undertakes the resale and marketing of Amazon Web Services Cloud services in India.

Atal Innovation Mission will leverage Amazon Web Services Educate, which is Amazon’s global program that provides resources for students and educators to accelerate cloud-related learning.

This program will introduce the fundamentals of cloud computing such as cloud storage, virtual compute power, web hosting, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and virtual reality, to students at more than 7000 Atal Tinkering Labs.

It will equip the talented youth of the country with digital and web-based tools that can enhance their creative and innovative capabilities.