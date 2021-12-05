Nine cases of Omicron in Rajasthan; 7 in Maharashtra, 1 in Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

Nine new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported from Rajasthan, Seven cases from Maharashtra and one case from Delhi today. With this, twenty-one cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far.

Rajasthan Health Department said that nine members from a family in Jaipur tested positive for Omicron today. Secretary of Health department Vaibhav Galaria said that these people had returned from South Africa. He said that these people have already been admitted at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS hospital in Jaipur.

In Maharashtra, eight persons have been found to be infected with the Omicron variant so far. As many as six persons have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the Pune district. According to the state health department, a 44-year-old woman and two girls who accompanied her from Lagos in Nigeria have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Apart from them, the brother of the woman and his two daughters who are seven years old and one and a half-year-old and reside in Pimpri-Chinchwad were found positive for the Omicron variant. Their swab samples were sent to National Virology Institute for testing and the reports were received this evening. Earlier, a 47-year-old man was also found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Earlier, the Center had asked States and Union Territories to be extra vigilant in enforcing public health measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.