PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2021 05:40:22      انڈین آواز

Nine cases of Omicron in Rajasthan; 7 in Maharashtra, 1 in Delhi

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Nine new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported from Rajasthan, Seven cases from Maharashtra and one case from Delhi today. With this, twenty-one cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far.

Rajasthan Health Department said that nine members from a family in Jaipur tested positive for Omicron today. Secretary of Health department Vaibhav Galaria said that these people had returned from South Africa. He said that these people have already been admitted at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS hospital in Jaipur.

In Maharashtra, eight persons have been found to be infected with the Omicron variant so far. As many as six persons have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the Pune district. According to the state health department, a 44-year-old woman and two girls who accompanied her from Lagos in Nigeria have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Apart from them, the brother of the woman and his two daughters who are seven years old and one and a half-year-old and reside in Pimpri-Chinchwad were found positive for the Omicron variant. Their swab samples were sent to National Virology Institute for testing and the reports were received this evening. Earlier, a 47-year-old man was also found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Earlier, the Center had asked States and Union Territories to be extra vigilant in enforcing public health measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

SPORTS

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

Argentina stuns Germany 4-2 to regain Junior Hockey World Cup after 16-year

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar,5 December:  Riding on penalty corner expert Lautaro Domene's ...

India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

