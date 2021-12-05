President Putin on visit to Delhi to attend India-Russia Annual Summit

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Delhi on Dec 6 on an official visit to India for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Summit will be an opportunity to exchange views on regional, multilateral and international issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also hold one-on-one talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in India later tonight. He will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tomorrow morning ahead of the First India-Russia 22 Ministerial Dialogue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Dr. Jaishankar will represent the Indian side in the Dialogue and the Russian side will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Annual Summit meeting between India and Russia is the highest institutionalized dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between India and Russia. Our correspondent reports that so far, 20 Annual Summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.