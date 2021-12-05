PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Home Minister assures best techniques to BSF Force to protect territorial borders

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, India is developing anti-drone technology and assured that the best techniques available so far will be provided to BSF to protect the territorial borders of the country. Speaking at the 57th foundation day ceremony of BSF, organized at Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium Jaisalmer in Rajasthan today, Mr. Shah said that development is possible only with the safe borders of the country. He assured that the government is taking all possible steps to counter the danger of drones. He said that an anti-drone system will be developed soon in the country.

The Home Minister said that the BSF is the largest security force that protects more than six thousand kilometers long borders. Mr. Shah said that the country has witnessed the humanitarian side of BSF and Police during Covid 19 pandemic.

He said that during the tough time of Covid, Central Armed Police Force – CAPF has not only planted 2.5 crore plants but also it has assured well being of those plants.

The Home minister praised the enthusiasm and bravery of the Jawans. Earlier in the day, the Home Minister paid homage to Poonam Singh and other Martyrs.

On the occasion, he inspected the parade and took the salute of the March Past. During the programme, the Union Home Minister honoured the wives of the martyrs and other jawans for their best services and dutifulness by giving medals.

On this occasion, Director General of BSF Pankaj kumar Singh said that jawans of the country will always make the anti-national activities ineffective.

Later, Mr. Shah reached Jaipur where he addressed the meeting of state working committee of BJP.

