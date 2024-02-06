इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 11:25:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nikhat, Sakshi open campaign with victories at  Strandja Boxing Tournament 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Nikhat Zareen and Sakshi Chaudhary began their campaign with contrasting wins at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Nikhat was up against Mongolia’s Oyuntsetseg Yesugen in the 50kg bout. Both the boxers came with an attacking intent as they delivered powerful blows at every opportunity.

The boxers were at their attacking best and didn’t give any breathing space to each other. However, it was the reigning World Champion Nikhat who eventually triumphed with a 3-2 split decision verdict. 
Nikhat will now face Lkhadiri Wassila of France in her quarterfinal bout on Thursday.

Sakshi (57kg), on the other hand, outclassed Selmouni Chahira of Algeria with her swift moments and surprise attacks. She dominated the match throughout to clinch an easy 5-0 unanimous decision win to enter the quarter-finals. She will now take on Mamajonova Khumorabonu of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Preeti (54kg) fought a tough battle against Fay Niamh of Ireland. Both the pugilists had their moments in the first two rounds with Fay taking the lead early on. Preeti did make a remarkable comeback in the third round with all five judges tilting in her favour, but it wasn’t enough as she bowed out of the tournament with a 2-3 loss.

In a surprising turn of events Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) got disqualified in the third round of her pre-quarterfinal match after three warnings of excessive grappling against Ireland’s O’Rourke Aoife.

Manisha (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) will be in action later tonight against France’s Zidani Amina and Sonvico Emilie, respectively.  

 Jugnoo (86kg) secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Kocharian Ashot of Ukraine in the round of 16 clash.
 He will now face Djalolov Samandar of Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart