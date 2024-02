India beat England by 106 runs in the second test at Visakhapatnam. Indian spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and seamer Jaspreet Bumrah bagged three wickets each, during the second innings of England. Earlier, India posted 255 runs in their second innings taking the lead to 399. While chasing the target, England’s batting line-up declined in front of India’s intense bowling attack. With this, the five match series is tied, 1-1.